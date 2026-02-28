Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates – 28 Feb 2026

KARACHI – Several foreign currencies traded at firm levels in the open market, with US dollar, Euro, and British pound leading the board on the latest exchange rate sheet.

US dollar (USD) remained at Rs280.35 for buying and Rs282.15 for selling. Euro stood at Rs330.75 on the buying side and Rs335.28 on selling, while UK pound sterling (GBP) was traded at Rs377.90 for buying and Rs382.16 for selling.

UAE dirham (AED) was available at Rs76.35 for buying and Rs77.35 for selling. Saudi riyal (SAR) was quoted at Rs74.88 and Rs75.65, respectively. Qatari riyal (QAR) traded at Rs76.10 for buying and Rs77.80 for selling, while the Omani riyal (OMR) stood at Rs726.85 and Rs736.35. Bahraini dinar (BHD) was quoted at Rs742.12 for buying and Rs751.62 for selling, and the Kuwaiti dinar (KWD) remained one of the highest-valued currencies at Rs905.78 and Rs915.22.

Australian dollar (AUD) was traded at Rs197.93 for buying and Rs201.25 for selling, and the Canadian dollar (CAD) at Rs203.68 and Rs207. New Zealand dollar (NZD) was quoted at Rs166.20 for buying and Rs169 for selling, while the Singapore dollar (SGD) stood at Rs220.05 and Rs223.30.