Latest

Forex

US Dollar to PKR – Open Market Exchange Rate Today in Pakistan – 27 February 2026

By Our Correspondent
9:10 am | Feb 27, 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market witnessed steady trading activity mid week, with major international currencies maintaining firm levels against Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar stays at Rs280.30 for buying and Rs282.30 for selling. Euro stood at Rs329.92 on the buying side and Rs334.44 on the selling side. UK Pound Sterling remained one of the strongest performers, trading at Rs378.06 for buying and Rs382.32 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs76.30 for buying and Rs77.30 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal was available at Rs74.75 and Rs75.50, respectively.

Other notable currencies also showed stable trends. The Australian Dollar traded at Rs197.40 (buying) and Rs201.05 (selling), while the Canadian Dollar stood at Rs203.40 and Rs206.90. The Chinese Yuan was priced at Rs38.25 for buying and Rs39.30 for selling.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.40 282.30
Euro EUR 329.92 334.44
UK Pound Sterling GBP 378.06 382.32
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.30 77.30
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.50
Australian Dollar AUD 197.40 201.05
Bahrain Dinar BHD 742.02 751.52
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.40 206.90
China Yuan CNY 38.25 39.30
Danish Krone DKK 43.32 43.72
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.29 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 2.80 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 1.78 1.88
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 905.68 915.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.50 68.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 165.33 168.00
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.61 27.91
Omani Riyal OMR 726.76 736.26
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.07 77.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 219.28 223.22
Swedish Korona SEK 30.10 30.40
Swiss Franc CHF 358.42 362.85
Thai Baht THB 8.50 8.65
 
Avatar photo
Our Correspondent

Related News

Search now