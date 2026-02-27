US Dollar to PKR – Open Market Exchange Rate Today in Pakistan – 27 February 2026

KARACHI – The foreign exchange market witnessed steady trading activity mid week, with major international currencies maintaining firm levels against Pakistani rupee.

US Dollar stays at Rs280.30 for buying and Rs282.30 for selling. Euro stood at Rs329.92 on the buying side and Rs334.44 on the selling side. UK Pound Sterling remained one of the strongest performers, trading at Rs378.06 for buying and Rs382.32 for selling.

Among Gulf currencies, the UAE Dirham was quoted at Rs76.30 for buying and Rs77.30 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal was available at Rs74.75 and Rs75.50, respectively.

Other notable currencies also showed stable trends. The Australian Dollar traded at Rs197.40 (buying) and Rs201.05 (selling), while the Canadian Dollar stood at Rs203.40 and Rs206.90. The Chinese Yuan was priced at Rs38.25 for buying and Rs39.30 for selling.