PM Laptop Scheme application status update for students

By Our Correspondent
12:01 pm | Jan 12, 2026

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched a free laptop scheme for university students across Pakistan in order to improve digital inclusion.

For the scheme, students are required to get registered online using this portal: https://laptop.pmyp.gov.pk/.

As per the rules, students from affiliated colleges of the Public Sector Universities/HEIs are not eligible to apply for the Laptop scheme under PMYLS Phase–III. If anyone registers, their application will be automatically rejected.

PM Laptop Scheme Application Status

The government has updated the online application portal, allowing students track the status of their applications with ease and manage their profile directly from your dashboard.

Status Description
Submitted The student has successfully completed and submitted their application for new registration.
Verified The student’s details have been confirmed and validated by the designated university representative.
Rejected The student’s application has been rejected by the university representative due to reasons such as incorrect academic details, admission dates, misconduct, or administrative issues.
Qualified for Merit List The student’s application has been deemed acceptable for inclusion in the Provisional and Final Merit List.
Merit Status:
Selected The student has been selected on merit to receive the laptop award.
Not Selected This status indicates that the student was not selected after the eligibility checks were applied during merit list creation.
Asset Already Issued The student has previously received a laptop under any current or past scheme/phase. For any issues, contact the university representative.
Waiting The student is on standby for a laptop award. If any selected student is disqualified or drops out, the student with a “Waiting” status may be selected. However, this status does not guarantee the award.
Ineligible The student is considered ineligible after review and corrections to the Provisional Merit List, verification, and eligibility checks.
Not Processed The student’s record has not yet been processed for the merit list, indicating that the university has not yet completed the Provisional/Final Merit List.
Our Correspondent

