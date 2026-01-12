PM Laptop Scheme application status update for students

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has launched a free laptop scheme for university students across Pakistan in order to improve digital inclusion.

For the scheme, students are required to get registered online using this portal: https://laptop.pmyp.gov.pk/.

As per the rules, students from affiliated colleges of the Public Sector Universities/HEIs are not eligible to apply for the Laptop scheme under PMYLS Phase–III. If anyone registers, their application will be automatically rejected.

PM Laptop Scheme Application Status

The government has updated the online application portal, allowing students track the status of their applications with ease and manage their profile directly from your dashboard.