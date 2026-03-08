Dubai Marina tragedy: Another Pakistani killed in UAE after missile debris hits Tower

DUBAI – Middle East situation continues to worsen despite attempts of mediation by some countries. Iran launched wave of missiles and drones on UAE, Kuwait and other nations, with US forces in the region facing nearly as many attacks as Israel, despite earlier assurances that American bases would remain secure.

In latest event, debris from intercepted aerial projectile suddenly crashed onto vehicle, killing Pakistani driver. The shocking incident highlights how the widening conflict is beginning to reach far beyond the battlefield, claiming the lives of civilians trying to earn a living far from home.

The UAE authorities have confirmed that debris from an aerial interception fell onto a vehicle in the Al Barsha area, resulting in the death of a Pakistani driver. A second strike targeted Dubai Marina that was reportedly being used as a command & control centre of the US

The death was confirmed by the Dubai Media Office amid growing risks to civilians as the regional conflict intensifies, However, officials did not specify which missile or drone had been intercepted or where it had originated. The tragic incident is the second death of a Pakistani national in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since the escalating war involving Iran, the United States, and Israel began spreading across the region.

The broader conflict erupted on February 28, when US and Israel launched military strikes against Iran. On same day, the UAE’s Ministry of Defence reported that a person died in Abu Dhabi after debris from intercepted missiles fell onto a residential area.

Initially, officials only said the victim was an Asian national. Later, authorities confirmed the deceased was Mureed Zaman, a Pakistani citizen from Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Zaman had been living and working in Abu Dhabi for nearly eight years. Like many overseas Pakistanis, he supported his family back home through labour work and driving jobs, sending money regularly to sustain his household.

After the tragedy, UAE government expressed “sincere condolences and deepest sympathies” to the victim’s family and reaffirmed its solidarity with them during their loss. Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly condemned attacks that endanger civilians, stressing that targeting civilian populations and infrastructure is strictly prohibited under international law and humanitarian principles.