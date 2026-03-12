Italian PM Meloni condemns ‘Massacre’ after missile strike on Iranian Girls’ School

ROME – Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni denounced missile strike on Iranian elementary school that left 175 people dead, most of them young girls.

Speaking before Parliament in Rome, Meloni denounced the attack as “outside the scope of international law,” expressed heartfelt solidarity with the victims’ families, and demanded a rapid investigation to hold those responsible accountable.

The horrific incident occurred on February 28 at Shajarah Tayyebeh elementary school in Minab, southern Iran. A preliminary U.S. military investigation indicates that the strike, carried out with Tomahawk cruise missiles, was a catastrophic targeting error.

Officials told US publication Sthat outdated intelligence from the Defense Intelligence Agency led U.S. Central Command officers to generate the wrong coordinates. Despite satellite imagery, videos, and social media confirming the school was hit, questions remain about why the intelligence was never properly verified.

Pentagon declined to comment, while President Donald Trump expressed surprise at reports implicating U.S. forces, previously blaming the Iranian government for the tragedy. Across Europe, leaders are vocally condemning the strikes.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz lamented absence of a clear strategy to end the war, and leaders from France and the U.K. jointly called on both sides to halt military operations and return to negotiations. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez fiercely denounced the attacks, rejecting threats from Trump to cut trade with Spain and declaring his country would not condone actions that violate international norms.

Investigators warn that this deadly precision strike ranks among the most catastrophic single military errors in recent history. The tragic loss of life, largely innocent children and school staff, has intensified scrutiny on U.S. military operations in Iran and sparked outrage among global leaders. As the war enters its second week, tensions continue to rise, and questions about accountability remain unresolved.