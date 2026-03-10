UAE denies its territory is being used to target Iran, calls for de-escalation

GENEVA – The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has rejected claims that its territory is being used as a base for strikes on Iran amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

Speaking in Geneva, Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, emphasized that Emirati bases are not involved in operations against Iran.

He stressed that the UAE will not allow its territory to be used for attacks nor participate in any conflict targeting Iran.

Al Musharakh also reiterated the UAE’s call for de-escalation in the ongoing confrontation between the United States, Israel, and Iran, urging all parties to return to negotiations.

“De-escalation remains our consistent stance, and we will continue to advocate for it,” he said.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump gave mixed messages about war with Iran, as he first said the conflict is near ending, but later telling House Republicans that Washington has “not won enough” yet, and the conflicting remarks have raised questions about his strategy as tensions continue to rise and military operations involving Israel intensify, including reported strikes in Tehran.

POTUS delivered major confrontational message about the ongoing conflict with Tehran, saying the United States and Israel are close to achieving their military objectives. Trump suggested the war could end “very soon,” although he made clear that the fighting would not conclude within the current week. His comments came as Israeli forces reportedly launched fresh strikes on the Iranian capital, Tehran, signaling a major escalation in the conflict.

He delivered one of his most aggressive warnings yet toward Iran’s leadership, saying any newly emerging leadership in Iran has already been eliminated and warned that anyone who attempts to take power in the future will face the same fate.

Trump further revealed details about what he described as massive joint military campaign by US and Israel. He said American forces hits around 5,000 Iranian targets, causing extensive damage to the country’s military infrastructure. He said the strikes have dealt a devastating blow to Iran’s defense capabilities.