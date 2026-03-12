Pakistan, over 100 countries Back UNSC Resolution condemning Iran’s Attacks on Gulf States

NEW YORK – United Nations Security Council approved resolution condemning Iran’s recent missile and drone strikes on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states and Jordan, with over 100 countries, including Pakistan, backing the measure, marking one of the widest displays of international unity on the crisis.

The resolution, which garnered a record 135 co‑sponsors, denounces Iran’s attacks as violations of international law and a threat to global peace and security, and calls for an immediate halt to the hostilities. UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted resolution condemning Iran’s recent missile and drone attacks on Gulf nations, marking a dramatic escalation in international scrutiny of Tehran’s actions.

The resolution, introduced on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), passed with 13 votes in favor, while China and Russia abstained. Pakistan backed the measure, noting its citizens in the Gulf are directly at risk, with at least two Pakistanis killed in attacks on the UAE and millions more potentially endangered.

UNSC’s text sharply condemned Iran’s strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Jordan, calling them “egregious violations of international law” and a grave threat to global peace. It demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities, underscored Gulf nations’ right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter, and highlighted the threats to civilians, critical infrastructure, and maritime trade, especially near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The resolution also praised ongoing GCC-led mediation and stressed the need to prevent further escalation.

Pakistan’s UN Ambassador, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, condemned the February 28 attacks on Iran, saying they “jeopardized international peace and embroiled the region in chaos,” and urged a swift return to diplomacy. France accused Tehran of fueling the conflict and highlighted its nuclear threats and regional proxy activities, while Bahrain’s ambassador emphasized the Gulf’s vital role in global security. The UK called Iran’s attacks a “serious threat to regional stability,” while Iran’s ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani slammed the resolution as “politically motivated” and a misuse of the UNSC.

Meanwhile, Russia’s own resolution calling for an immediate halt to all military action was vetoed by the U.S., despite support from China, Pakistan, and Somalia. Nine countries abstained, including the UK, France, and Bahrain.