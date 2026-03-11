PSL 11 trophy ‘infinity’ unveiled

KARACHI – The trophy for HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 11 has been unveiled and named “Infinity.”

PSL Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer said that a new era of the league has begun. He added that the main sponsor has extended its agreement for another two years, while five franchises have also extended their contracts for 10 years.

He said the PSL operates like a family where the only competition is for the trophy. This year, eight teams will compete for the title. Naseer added that the PSL 11 trophy has been uniquely designed, with the colors of the teams represented through gemstone designs.

The PSL CEO further stated that gold, silver, and copper have been used in the trophy’s design for the first time, and gemstones collected from different countries have been incorporated to enhance its beauty.

It is worth mentioning that the PSL Season 11 schedule was announced a day earlier, according to which 44 matches will be played from March 26 to May 3.

For the first time, eight teams will participate in PSL 11, including two new franchises — Hyderabad Kings Men and Rawalpindi Pindis League.

Matches of PSL 11 will be played across six cities, with Faisalabad and Peshawar hosting matches for the first time, while the opening match of the tournament will be held at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.