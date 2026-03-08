Sanju Samson equals Shahid Afridi’s 17-year-old record in T20 World Cup final

India’s opener and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson matched former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s 17-year-old record with a stellar innings in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final.

In the final played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India set a record target of 256 runs for New Zealand, the highest-ever total chased in any Men’s T20 World Cup final, thanks to Samson’s aggressive batting.

Samson scored a blazing 89 off 46 balls, including eight sixes and five fours. This marked his third consecutive half-century in the ongoing World Cup, following his fifties against West Indies in the Super 8 stage and against England in the semi-final.

With today’s half-century, Sanju Samson became only the third player in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history to score fifties in both the semi-final and final. The list previously included only Shahid Afridi and Virat Kohli.