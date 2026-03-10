Farhan, Moaz, and Shamil set for ODI debut as Pakistan face Bangladesh tomorrow

DHAKA – Pakistan’s ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has confirmed that three players will make their debut for Pakistan in the first One-Day International against Bangladesh.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference in Dhaka, Shaheen Afridi said that Sahibzada Farhan, Moaz Sadaqat, and Shamil Hussain have been included in the national ODI squad and will play the first ODI match of their careers.

Captain Shaheen Afridi expressed hope that the three players will deliver strong performances, adding that they have shown impressive form in domestic cricket. He also noted that Sahibzada Farhan had previously been the top scorer in a T20 World Cup.

Shaheen Afridi clarified that no senior player has been dropped from the team. Instead, young cricketers are being given opportunities during the Bangladesh tour in order to prepare a strong squad for upcoming major tournaments, particularly the World Cup.

He further said that the Pakistan cricket team is known for its strong fast-bowling attack, and efforts will be made to ensure that spinners also play an important role alongside the fast bowlers. The national team will hold another practice session before finalizing the playing XI.

The Pakistan captain added that every team performs better in home conditions, and Bangladesh is a strong opponent. However, Pakistan has performed well in recent series and remains confident of securing a victory.