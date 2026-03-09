Match officials announced for Pakistan, Bangladesh ODI series

The match officials for the ODI series between Pakistan and Bangladesh have been announced.

Naeem-ul-Rasheed will serve as the match referee, while Kumar Dharmasena, Adrian Holdstock, Ghazi Sohail, Tanveer Ahmed, and Masood-ul-Rahman have been appointed as on-field umpires for the series.

The three-match ODI series will begin on March 11, followed by the second match on March 13 and the final match on March 15.

All three matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka.