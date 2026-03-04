New Zealand opt to bowl first against South Africa in T20 World Cup semifinal

KOLKATA – In the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand won the toss against South Africa and opted to field.

In the match being played in Kolkata, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and invited South Africa to bat first.

The second semi-final of the T20 World Cup will be played tomorrow in Mumbai between India and England.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Tim Seifert (wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner (capt), James Neesham, Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, and Lockie Ferguson

South Africa: Aiden Markram (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Lungi Ngidi