Qualification scenarios: How Pakistan can reach T20 World Cup semi-finals

After New Zealand’s defeat to England in the Super Eight stage, Pakistan have found a pathway to reach the semi-finals.

If Pakistan defeat Sri Lanka national cricket team in their scheduled match in Pallekele, their points will be level with New Zealand national cricket team, with qualification then to be decided on net run rate.

According to ESPNcricinfo, Pakistan will need to win by 64 runs or more against Sri Lanka to improve their net run rate sufficiently. If chasing, Pakistan must reach the target within 13.1 overs.

It is worth mentioning that in the match played in Colombo, New Zealand were defeated by four wickets by England cricket team.