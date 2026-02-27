Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 27 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan witnessed a modest decline, amid downward trend in international bullion market. On Friday, Per Tola gold stayed at Rs540,562, while the rate for 10 grams of gold drop by Rs600, settling at Rs463,444.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Category Decrease New Price Gold per Tola 700 540,562 Gold per 10 Gram 600 463,444

The downward trend follows Wednesday’s surge, when the price of gold per tola jumped by Rs1,300 to close at Rs541,262.

In the global market, gold prices dropped by $7 per ounce, taking the international rate to $5,178 per ounce.

22 Karat Gold Price in Pakistan

Gold Rate 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 483,541.67 461,562.50 395,625.00 Per 1 Gram 41,456.25 39,571.88 33,918.75 Per 10 Gram 414,562.50 395,718.75 339,187.50 Per Ounce 1,175,006.25 1,121,596.88 961,368.75

Meanwhile, silver prices also saw a dip in the local market. The price of silver per tola decreased by Rs, reaching Rs9,204.