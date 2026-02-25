Gold rates increase by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices rose by hundreds of rupees across the country once again today.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola increased by Rs1,300, reaching Rs541,262.

Gold prices have been rising लगातार since February 18 amid tensions between Iran and the United States.

The association further stated that the price of 10 grams of gold went up by Rs1,114 to Rs464,044.

In the international market, gold prices increased by $13, reaching $5,185 per ounce.