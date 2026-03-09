Latest

Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Price – 9 March 2026

By News Desk
5:56 am | Mar 9, 2026
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Per tola Gold rates in Pakistan remained at Rs539,862 on March 9, 2026 Monday, as bullion market experienced intense fluctuations amid regional tensions and strong rally in global markets.

Latest Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan

  • Gold (Per Tola): Rs539,862

  • Gold (10 Grams): Rs462,844

  • Silver (Per Tola): Rs8,931

22 Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
Per Tola Rs478,958 Rs457,187 Rs391,875
Per Gram Rs41,063 Rs39,197 Rs33,597
Per 10 Grams Rs410,639 Rs391,973 Rs335,977
Per Ounce Rs1,163,868 Rs1,110,965 Rs952,256

The sudden jump came just a day after the market had witnessed a decline. On Friday, the price of gold per tola had dropped by Rs3,400, settling at Rs533,762 before the latest surge reversed the downward trend and pushed prices to new highs.

Gold Rates Rebound After Two Day Decline In Pakistan

Silver Price in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded a modest increase in the domestic market. The price of silver climbed by Rs17 per tola, bringing it to Rs8,931.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
