Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan Today – New Gold Price – 9 March 2026

KARACHI – Per tola Gold rates in Pakistan remained at Rs539,862 on March 9, 2026 Monday, as bullion market experienced intense fluctuations amid regional tensions and strong rally in global markets.
Latest Gold and Silver Rates in Pakistan
-
Gold (Per Tola): Rs539,862
-
Gold (10 Grams): Rs462,844
-
Silver (Per Tola): Rs8,931
22 Karat Gold Prices in Pakistan
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs478,958
|Rs457,187
|Rs391,875
|Per Gram
|Rs41,063
|Rs39,197
|Rs33,597
|Per 10 Grams
|Rs410,639
|Rs391,973
|Rs335,977
|Per Ounce
|Rs1,163,868
|Rs1,110,965
|Rs952,256
The sudden jump came just a day after the market had witnessed a decline. On Friday, the price of gold per tola had dropped by Rs3,400, settling at Rs533,762 before the latest surge reversed the downward trend and pushed prices to new highs.
Silver Price in Pakistan
Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded a modest increase in the domestic market. The price of silver climbed by Rs17 per tola, bringing it to Rs8,931.