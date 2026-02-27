Pakistan imposes nationwide ban on drone flights over security concerns

ISLAMABAD – The government of Pakistan has imposed a complete ban on flying drones across the country due to security concerns.

According to a notification issued from Islamabad, the Ministry of Interior has made it clear that the use and operation of all types of commercial and private drones will not be permitted anywhere in the country.

The notification stated that the ban has come into effect immediately, and instructions have been issued to the relevant authorities to ensure strict and effective implementation of the decision.

Officials warned that legal action will be taken against anyone found violating the ban.