China reaffirms support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, development in PM-ambassador meeting

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and reaffirmed China’s full support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and socio-economic development.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the meeting took place at the Prime Minister House. During the meeting, the Prime Minister praised the enduring strategic cooperative partnership between Pakistan and China, marked by deep mutual trust, strong friendship, and a shared commitment to common interests.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang, the Chinese leadership, and the people of China on the occasion of the Chinese New Year. He appreciated China’s consistent and strong support in the economic, security, and development sectors, particularly highlighting the flagship Belt and Road Initiative project, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of accelerating CPEC projects and called for enhanced cooperation in agriculture, information technology, mining, and minerals. He also reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to providing a safe and conducive environment for Chinese personnel, investments, and institutions in the country.

Ambassador Jiang Zaidong briefed the Prime Minister on recent developments in Pakistan-China relations and conveyed good wishes from the Chinese leadership. He once again reaffirmed China’s strong support for Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and socio-economic progress.