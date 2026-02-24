Kandy Weather update ahead of Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2026 match

ISLAMABAD – After heartbreaking washout at R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, where rain stole the chance for a result in the Super Eights, all eyes now turn to Pallekele International Cricket Stadium as the stage is finally set for a showdown between Pakistan and England.
The thrilling Super Eights showdown is set to start at 6:30am with fans breathing sigh of relief as weather forecasts rule out any rain disruption at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.
Kandy Weather Update
The latest weather update shows playable picture, skies are expected to remain mostly clear during the evening, with temperatures hovering around 27°C and a RealFeel of 28°C
High humidity at 68% will create a heavy, muggy environment, while a dew point of 20°C indicates significant moisture in the air.
Pitch Report
With the tournament’s semi-final race heating up, the stakes could not be higher. Under the competition rules, the top two teams from each Super Eight group will advance to the semi-finals scheduled for early March. Pakistan, bound by the tournament structure, will play all its matches in Sri Lanka. If they qualify, the first semi-final will take place at the R Premadasa Stadium; if not, it will shift to Eden Gardens. The venue for the final on March 8 also hinges on Pakistan’s progression, adding another layer of suspense to an already gripping campaign.
Pakistan vs England Squads
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk) and Usman Tariq.
England: Harry Brook (c), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue and Luke Wood.