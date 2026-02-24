Honda motorcycle prices decreased: New rates from March 2026

ISLAMABAD – Atlas Honda has announced a significant decrease in the prices of its motorcycles, including Honda CD 70 and CG 125.

The company in an official notification stated that the new bike prices will come into effect from 1 March 2026.

According to the new retail price list released by Atlas Honda, the prices of several models have been revised as follows:

The new price for the Honda CD 70 is Rs151,900, while the CD 70 Dream will be priced at Rs162,900.

The Honda Pridor will now cost Rs201,900, and the Honda CG 125 will be available for Rs226,500.

The Honda CG 125S will be priced at Rs271,900, and the Honda CG 125S Gold will cost Rs279,900.

The Honda CB 125F will be priced at Rs375,900, while the Honda CG 150 will be available for Rs424,900.

The Honda CB 150F will be priced at Rs434,900, and the Honda Electric Bike Icon E will cost Rs395,900.

One notable change is the Honda Electric Bike Icon E, which has a sales tax rate of just one percent, making its total price PKR 395,900. This model is aimed at consumers looking to save on fuel costs.