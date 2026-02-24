Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 24 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold continues to climb higher in Pakistan amid roller coaster ride in international market and now price of gold per tola hits Rs536,562 on 24 February 2026.

For 10 grams, the rate settled at Rs460,015, adding further pressure on consumers and investors alike.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Commodity Unit 24 karat Price Gold Per Tola 536,562 Gold 10 Grams 460,015

Gold Rates This Week

Dates Price 21-Feb-26 Rs533,562 20-Feb-26 Rs526,462 18-Feb-26 Rs516,062 16-Feb-26 Rs523,762 17-Feb-26 Rs514,762 14-Feb-26 Rs526,962 12-Feb-26 Rs528,562

21 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan

Unit 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 482,808.33 460,862.50 395,025.00 Per 1 Gram 41,393.92 39,512.38 33,867.75 Per 10 Gram 413,939.17 395,123.75 338,677.50 Per Ounce 1,173,224.25 1,119,895.88 959,910.75

Globally, the rally gathered force as gold prices shot up by $30 to reach $5,138 per ounce, including a $20 premium — a move that fueled the sharp gains witnessed domestically.

Silver Rates

Meanwhile, silver joined the upward march. The price of silver surged by Rs146, climbing to Rs9,094 per tola, adding to the growing frenzy in precious metals trading.