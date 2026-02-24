Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices – 24 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold continues to climb higher in Pakistan amid roller coaster ride in international market and now price of gold per tola hits Rs536,562 on 24 February 2026.
For 10 grams, the rate settled at Rs460,015, adding further pressure on consumers and investors alike.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Commodity
|Unit
|24 karat Price
|Gold
|Per Tola
|536,562
|Gold
|10 Grams
|460,015
Gold Rates This Week
|Dates
|Price
|21-Feb-26
|Rs533,562
|20-Feb-26
|Rs526,462
|18-Feb-26
|Rs516,062
|16-Feb-26
|Rs523,762
|17-Feb-26
|Rs514,762
|14-Feb-26
|Rs526,962
|12-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
21 Karat Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Unit
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|482,808.33
|460,862.50
|395,025.00
|Per 1 Gram
|41,393.92
|39,512.38
|33,867.75
|Per 10 Gram
|413,939.17
|395,123.75
|338,677.50
|Per Ounce
|1,173,224.25
|1,119,895.88
|959,910.75
Globally, the rally gathered force as gold prices shot up by $30 to reach $5,138 per ounce, including a $20 premium — a move that fueled the sharp gains witnessed domestically.
Silver Rates
Meanwhile, silver joined the upward march. The price of silver surged by Rs146, climbing to Rs9,094 per tola, adding to the growing frenzy in precious metals trading.
