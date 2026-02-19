Latest

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 19 February 2026

By News Desk
5:38 am | Feb 19, 2026
Gold Rates In Pakistan Today 19 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher amid gains in the international bullion market. In local market, the price of gold per tola jumped to Rs516,062 after single day gain of Rs1,300.

The rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,114, taking it to Rs442,439. The increase came a day after gold prices witnessed a sharp decline. On Tuesday, the price per tola dropped by Rs9,000 to settle at Rs514,762.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metal Unit Price 
Gold Per tola 516,062
Gold 10 grams 442,439
Gold (Tuesday) Per tola 514,762
Silver Per tola 8,046
Gold (International) Per ounce $4,933

Latest Gold Prices

Dates Price
16-Feb-26 Rs523,762
17-Feb-26 Rs514,762
14-Feb-26 Rs526,962
12-Feb-26 Rs528,562
11-Feb-26 Rs528,562
10-Feb-26 Rs526,262
9-Feb-26 Rs524,762

In the global market, gold prices gained $13 to trade at $4,933 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded an uptick, with the rate per tola rising by Rs32 to reach Rs8,046.

Gold Price jumps by Rs1,300 Per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates

