Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 19 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher amid gains in the international bullion market. In local market, the price of gold per tola jumped to Rs516,062 after single day gain of Rs1,300.
The rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,114, taking it to Rs442,439. The increase came a day after gold prices witnessed a sharp decline. On Tuesday, the price per tola dropped by Rs9,000 to settle at Rs514,762.
Gold Rates in Pakistan Today
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Gold
|Per tola
|516,062
|Gold
|10 grams
|442,439
|Gold (Tuesday)
|Per tola
|514,762
|Silver
|Per tola
|8,046
|Gold (International)
|Per ounce
|$4,933
Latest Gold Prices
|Dates
|Price
|16-Feb-26
|Rs523,762
|17-Feb-26
|Rs514,762
|14-Feb-26
|Rs526,962
|12-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
|11-Feb-26
|Rs528,562
|10-Feb-26
|Rs526,262
|9-Feb-26
|Rs524,762
In the global market, gold prices gained $13 to trade at $4,933 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.
Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded an uptick, with the rate per tola rising by Rs32 to reach Rs8,046.
Gold Price jumps by Rs1,300 Per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates