Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – 19 February 2026

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan continue to climb higher amid gains in the international bullion market. In local market, the price of gold per tola jumped to Rs516,062 after single day gain of Rs1,300.

The rate for 10 grams of gold rose by Rs1,114, taking it to Rs442,439. The increase came a day after gold prices witnessed a sharp decline. On Tuesday, the price per tola dropped by Rs9,000 to settle at Rs514,762.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today

Metal Unit Price Gold Per tola 516,062 Gold 10 grams 442,439 Gold (Tuesday) Per tola 514,762 Silver Per tola 8,046 Gold (International) Per ounce $4,933

Latest Gold Prices

Dates Price 16-Feb-26 Rs523,762 17-Feb-26 Rs514,762 14-Feb-26 Rs526,962 12-Feb-26 Rs528,562 11-Feb-26 Rs528,562 10-Feb-26 Rs526,262 9-Feb-26 Rs524,762

In the global market, gold prices gained $13 to trade at $4,933 per ounce, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Meanwhile, silver prices also recorded an uptick, with the rate per tola rising by Rs32 to reach Rs8,046.