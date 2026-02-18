Gold Price jumps by Rs1,300 Per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices again climb up in Pakistan, mirroring strong gains in international bullion market. In local market, the price of gold jumped by Rs1,300 in a single day, lifting per-tola rate to Rs516,062.

The comeback came a day after prices had plunged sharply, when gold lost Rs9,000 per tola and settled at Rs514,762 on Tuesday.

Gold Rates Today

Metal Unit Price Change Gold Per Tola Rs516,062 +Rs1,300 Gold 10 Grams Rs442,439 +Rs1,114 Gold (International) Per Ounce $4,933 +$13 Silver Per Tola Rs8,046 +Rs32

The upward momentum was also reflected in 10-gram gold, which rose by Rs1,114 to reach Rs442,439, according to figures released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association.

Internationally, gold strengthened by $13 to trade at $4,933 per ounce, including a $20 premium, adding further fuel to the local price surge.

Silver prices also joined the rally, climbing by Rs32 to reach Rs8,046 per tola, underscoring renewed strength across the precious metals market.