Gold Price jumps by Rs1,300 Per Tola in Pakistan; Check New Rates

KARACHI – Gold prices again climb up in Pakistan, mirroring strong gains in international bullion market. In local market, the price of gold jumped by Rs1,300 in a single day, lifting per-tola rate to Rs516,062.
The comeback came a day after prices had plunged sharply, when gold lost Rs9,000 per tola and settled at Rs514,762 on Tuesday.
Gold Rates Today
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|Per Tola
|Rs516,062
|+Rs1,300
|Gold
|10 Grams
|Rs442,439
|+Rs1,114
|Gold (International)
|Per Ounce
|$4,933
|+$13
|Silver
|Per Tola
|Rs8,046
|+Rs32
The upward momentum was also reflected in 10-gram gold, which rose by Rs1,114 to reach Rs442,439, according to figures released by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association.
Internationally, gold strengthened by $13 to trade at $4,933 per ounce, including a $20 premium, adding further fuel to the local price surge.
Silver prices also joined the rally, climbing by Rs32 to reach Rs8,046 per tola, underscoring renewed strength across the precious metals market.
