Gold Rates jump higher in Pakistan as Per Tola Hits Rs526,962

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to climb higher, amid sharp rise in global markets. On Saturday, the price of gold per tola skyrocketed to Rs526,962, with Rs7,000 jump in a single day.
For 10-gram, the rates soared to Rs451,784, up by Rs6,001. The seven thousand jump comes amid after bullion had taken a hit, falling by Rs8,600 to Rs519,962, highlighting the market’s dramatic swings. On the international front, gold climbed by $70 to $5,042 per ounce, with an additional $20 premium, adding fuel to the local surge.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|Metal
|Unit
|Price
|Change
|Gold
|1 tola
|526,962
|+7,000
|Gold
|10 grams
|451,784
|+6,001
|Gold (Previous)
|1 tola
|519,962
|-8,600
|Silver
|1 tola
|8,219
|-105
However, it wasn’t all gains in the precious metals arena, silver faced a setback, dropping Rs105 to Rs8,219 per tola, reminding investors that volatility reigns supreme.
This weekend, gold enthusiasts and investors witnessed a whirlwind of fluctuations, signaling continued excitement — and caution — in Pakistan’s precious metals market.
