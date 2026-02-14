Gold Rates jump higher in Pakistan as Per Tola Hits Rs526,962

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan continue to climb higher, amid sharp rise in global markets. On Saturday, the price of gold per tola skyrocketed to Rs526,962, with Rs7,000 jump in a single day.

For 10-gram, the rates soared to Rs451,784, up by Rs6,001. The seven thousand jump comes amid after bullion had taken a hit, falling by Rs8,600 to Rs519,962, highlighting the market’s dramatic swings. On the international front, gold climbed by $70 to $5,042 per ounce, with an additional $20 premium, adding fuel to the local surge.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Metal Unit Price Change Gold 1 tola 526,962 +7,000 Gold 10 grams 451,784 +6,001 Gold (Previous) 1 tola 519,962 -8,600 Silver 1 tola 8,219 -105

However, it wasn’t all gains in the precious metals arena, silver faced a setback, dropping Rs105 to Rs8,219 per tola, reminding investors that volatility reigns supreme.

This weekend, gold enthusiasts and investors witnessed a whirlwind of fluctuations, signaling continued excitement — and caution — in Pakistan’s precious metals market.