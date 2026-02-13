Big Drop in Gold Prices as Per Tola Rates fall to Rs519,962 in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed a sharp decline on Friday, tracking losses in the international market. The price of one tola of gold fell by Rs8,600, closing at Rs519,962, sending shockwaves across local jewellers and investors.

Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of gold dropped by Rs7,373, reaching Rs445,783.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

Precious Metal Unit Price Change Gold 1 Tola 519,962 ↓ 8,600 Gold 10 grams 445,783 ↓ 7,373 Silver 1 Tola 8,324 ↓ 501 Gold (International) 1 ounce $4,972 ↓ $86

On Thursday, gold had seen an upward movement, rising Rs2,700 to Rs446,862 per tola, highlighting the market’s volatility.

The international gold rate also faced a downturn, decreasing by $86 to $4,972 per ounce, with a $20 premium. Experts say that fluctuations in global demand and currency movements continue to heavily influence domestic prices.

Silver did not remain unaffected, as its price declined by Rs501, settling at Rs8,324 per tola, adding to concerns among investors seeking safe-haven assets.

Market analysts warn that both gold and silver prices may continue to fluctuate in the coming days, urging buyers and investors to stay alert amid ongoing global economic uncertainties.