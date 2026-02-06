Gold Per Tola falls to Rs507,762 after Rs21K dip in Pakistan

KARACHI – Pakistan Gold Market sees another sharp correction after back to back surges in the international market. On Friday, the price of gold tumbled by Rs21,400 per tola, and the rate comes down to Rs507,762.

The price of 10 grams of gold fell by Rs18,347, settling at Rs435,324, according to official figures released by Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

Gold Price Today

Commodity Unit New Price Change Gold 1 tola 507,762 -21,400 Gold 10 grams 435,324 -18,347 Silver 1 tola 7,825 -1,430 International Gold 1 oz $4,850 -214

Just days earlier, on Wednesday, gold had staged a strong rally, with the per-tola price surging by Rs14,800 to hit Rs529,162, highlighting the extreme volatility in the market.

On the global front, gold prices slid sharply by $214 per ounce, dropping to $4,850, inclusive of a $20 premium, further pressuring local rates.

Silver was not spared from the downturn either, as prices collapsed by Rs1,430 per tola, bringing the rate down to Rs7,825.