Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – LIVE Gold Price in Lahore and Karachi – 29 October 2025

By Staff Reporter
8:51 am | Oct 29, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed the steepest single-day declines as prices tumbled Rs14,000 per tola, sending shockwaves through traders and investors nationwide, who were expecting bullion to go to nearl half million per tola.

On Wednesday, the rate of 24-karat gold plunged to Rs416,362 per tola, compared to Rs430,362 just a day earlier. Similarly, 10 grams of 24-karat gold fell by Rs12,003, settling at Rs356,963. 22-karat gold price slipped by Rs11,004, closing at Rs327,227 per 10 grams.

Gold Rates Today

City Gold Price
Karachi Rs430,362
Lahore Rs430,362
Islamabad Rs430,362
Peshawar Rs430,362
Quetta Rs430,362
Sialkot Rs430,362
Hyderabad Rs430,362
Faisalabad Rs430,362

The local plunge mirrors a dramatic global trend, with international gold prices collapsing by $140 per ounce, sliding from $4,080 to $3,940, one of the most severe daily drops in recent months.

The price per tola of silver fell by Rs173, landing at Rs4,924, while 10 grams slipped to Rs4,221, down Rs148 from the previous session. On the global stage, silver prices also weakened, dipping $1.73 to $46.62 per ounce.

