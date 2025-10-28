Per Tola Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Latest Gold Prices – 28 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed dramatic turnaround as bullion that had been touching record highs has now taken plunge.
On Tuesday, price of gold per tola has fallen sharply by Rs3,300, landing at Rs430,362. The 10-gram rate also tumbled by Rs2,829, now priced at Rs368,966.
Gold Rates in Pakistan
|City
|Gold Price
|Karachi
|Rs430,362
|Lahore
|Rs430,362
|Islamabad
|Rs430,362
|Peshawar
|Rs430,362
|Quetta
|Rs430,362
|Sialkot
|Rs430,362
|Hyderabad
|Rs430,362
|Faisalabad
|Rs430,362
Gold Prices
|Gold Type
|Per Tola
|Per 10 Gram
|22K Gold
|390,041
|334,400
|21K Gold
|372,312
|319,200
|18K Gold
|319,125
|273,600
The downward trend is not limited to Pakistan as international bullion market saw gold lose $33 per ounce, dropping to $4,080 on the first business day of the week.
Silver wasn’t spared either, slipping by Rs27 per tola to Rs5,097, as precious metal investors brace for more volatility.
