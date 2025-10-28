Latest

Per Tola Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Latest Gold Prices – 28 October 2025

By News Desk
8:41 am | Oct 28, 2025
KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed dramatic turnaround as bullion that had been touching record highs has now taken plunge.

On Tuesday, price of gold per tola has fallen sharply by Rs3,300, landing at Rs430,362. The 10-gram rate also tumbled by Rs2,829, now priced at Rs368,966.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi Rs430,362
Lahore Rs430,362
Islamabad Rs430,362
Peshawar Rs430,362
Quetta Rs430,362
Sialkot Rs430,362
Hyderabad Rs430,362
Faisalabad Rs430,362

Gold Prices

Gold Type Per Tola Per 10 Gram
22K Gold 390,041 334,400
21K Gold 372,312 319,200
18K Gold 319,125 273,600

The downward trend is not limited to Pakistan as international bullion market saw gold lose $33 per ounce, dropping to $4,080 on the first business day of the week.

Silver wasn’t spared either, slipping by Rs27 per tola to Rs5,097, as precious metal investors brace for more volatility.

