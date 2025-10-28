Per Tola Gold Rates Today in Pakistan – Latest Gold Prices – 28 October 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s gold market witnessed dramatic turnaround as bullion that had been touching record highs has now taken plunge.

On Tuesday, price of gold per tola has fallen sharply by Rs3,300, landing at Rs430,362. The 10-gram rate also tumbled by Rs2,829, now priced at Rs368,966.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi Rs430,362 Lahore Rs430,362 Islamabad Rs430,362 Peshawar Rs430,362 Quetta Rs430,362 Sialkot Rs430,362 Hyderabad Rs430,362 Faisalabad Rs430,362 Gold Prices Gold Type Per Tola Per 10 Gram 22K Gold 390,041 334,400 21K Gold 372,312 319,200 18K Gold 319,125 273,600

The downward trend is not limited to Pakistan as international bullion market saw gold lose $33 per ounce, dropping to $4,080 on the first business day of the week.

Silver wasn’t spared either, slipping by Rs27 per tola to Rs5,097, as precious metal investors brace for more volatility.