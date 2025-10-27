Gold Price Today in Pakistan – Latest Gold Rates – 27 October 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices remained stable at Rs433,662 per tola. while 10-gram gold reached Rs371,795 in Pakistan on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price Karachi Rs433,662 Lahore Rs433,662 Islamabad Rs433,662 Peshawar Rs433,662 Quetta Rs433,662 Sialkot Rs433,662 Hyderabad Rs433,662 Faisalabad Rs433,662

Weekly Gold Price

Date Gold 25-Oct-25 433,662 24-Oct-25 431,862 23-Oct-25 433,862 22-Oct-25 437,362 21-Oct-25 444,900 20-Oct-25 444,900 18-Oct-25 446,300 16-Oct-25 442,800 15-Oct-25 440,900

This spectacular turnaround follows a disappointing drop just a day earlier when prices plunged by Rs2,000 per tola, closing at Rs431,862. Now, with global gold prices hitting $4,113 per ounce — a rise of $18 in a single day — the precious metal is once again glittering on the world stage.

Silver joined the golden rally, leaping by Rs57 per tola to settle at Rs5,124, adding extra sparkle to the precious metals market.

Experts believe this dramatic spike is being fueled by rising global economic uncertainty, volatile currency trends, and a renewed investor rush toward safe-haven assets like gold and silver.