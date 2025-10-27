Latest

Gold & Silver

Gold Price Today in Pakistan – Latest Gold Rates – 27 October 2025

By News Desk
8:49 am | Oct 27, 2025
Gold Price Increases By Rs2000 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices remained stable at Rs433,662 per tola. while 10-gram gold reached Rs371,795 in Pakistan on Monday.

Gold Rates in Pakistan

City Gold Price
Karachi Rs433,662
Lahore Rs433,662
Islamabad Rs433,662
Peshawar Rs433,662
Quetta Rs433,662
Sialkot Rs433,662
Hyderabad Rs433,662
Faisalabad Rs433,662

Weekly Gold Price

Date Gold
25-Oct-25 433,662
24-Oct-25 431,862
23-Oct-25 433,862
22-Oct-25 437,362
21-Oct-25 444,900
20-Oct-25 444,900
18-Oct-25 446,300
16-Oct-25 442,800
15-Oct-25 440,900

This spectacular turnaround follows a disappointing drop just a day earlier when prices plunged by Rs2,000 per tola, closing at Rs431,862. Now, with global gold prices hitting $4,113 per ounce — a rise of $18 in a single day — the precious metal is once again glittering on the world stage.

Silver joined the golden rally, leaping by Rs57 per tola to settle at Rs5,124, adding extra sparkle to the precious metals market.

Experts believe this dramatic spike is being fueled by rising global economic uncertainty, volatile currency trends, and a renewed investor rush toward safe-haven assets like gold and silver.

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

Related News

Search now