Gold, silver prices shoot up in Pakistan amid US-Israel attack on Iran

KARACHI – Gold and silver prices have seen a dramatic increase in both national and international markets following the US-Iran attack on Iran.

The price of gold on the international bullion market jumped by $100 per ounce, reaching $5,278 per ounce.

In Pakistan, the price of 24-karat gold surged by Rs10,000 per tola, with the new rate now standing at Rs540,562 per tola.

Meanwhile, the price of 10 grams of gold rose by Rs8,574, reaching Rs463,444.

Silver prices also experienced a sharp rise. The price of one tola of silver increased by Rs388, reaching Rs9,862 per tola.

Similarly, the price for 10 grams of silver went up by Rs333, now priced at Rs8,455.

Yesterday, gold prices had remained stable, while silver prices had seen an increase.

Earlier in the day, Israel and the United States have launched a “pre-emptive attack” against Iran to what the claim change the regime and eliminate nuclear threats.

Supreme Leader Khamenei moved to a secure location, Iranian official said in a statement following the attack.