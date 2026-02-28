Today Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan – 28 February 2026

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold rates in Pakistan remained at Rs540,562 amid stability in international bullion market. The price of 10 grams of gold also remained steady at Rs463,444.

Gold Rates in Pakista

Commodity Unit Price Gold Per Tola 540,562 Gold 10 Grams 463,444 Gold (Intl.) Per Ounce $5,178 Silver Per Tola 9,474

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price 26-Feb-26 Rs540,562 25-Feb-26 Rs541,262 24-Feb-26 Rs539,962 23-Feb-26 Rs536,562 21-Feb-26 Rs533,562 20-Feb-26 Rs526,462 18-Feb-26 Rs516,062

A day earlier, on Thursday, the per tola price had declined by Rs700 during trading but ultimately settled at Rs540,562.

In the international market, gold prices showed no movement as well, holding at $5,178 per ounce. The quoted rate includes a premium of $20, indicating consistent global pricing trends.

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices recorded an upward trend. The per tola rate of silver increased by Rs270, reaching Rs9,474, contrasting with the steady performance of gold in both local and international markets.