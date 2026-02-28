Latest

Today Gold, Silver Rates in Pakistan – 28 February 2026

By News Desk
5:24 am | Feb 28, 2026
Gold Price Dips By Rs3400 Per Tola In Pakistan

KARACHI – Per Tola Gold rates in Pakistan remained at Rs540,562 amid stability in international bullion market. The price of 10 grams of gold also remained steady at Rs463,444.

Gold Rates in Pakista

Commodity Unit Price
Gold Per Tola 540,562
Gold 10 Grams 463,444
Gold (Intl.) Per Ounce $5,178
Silver Per Tola 9,474

Gold Price This Week

Dates Price
26-Feb-26 Rs540,562
25-Feb-26 Rs541,262
24-Feb-26 Rs539,962
23-Feb-26 Rs536,562
21-Feb-26 Rs533,562
20-Feb-26 Rs526,462
18-Feb-26 Rs516,062

A day earlier, on Thursday, the per tola price had declined by Rs700 during trading but ultimately settled at Rs540,562.

In the international market, gold prices showed no movement as well, holding at $5,178 per ounce. The quoted rate includes a premium of $20, indicating consistent global pricing trends.

Gold Price Increases By Rs3700 Per Tola In Pakistan

Silver Rates in Pakistan

Meanwhile, silver prices recorded an upward trend. The per tola rate of silver increased by Rs270, reaching Rs9,474, contrasting with the steady performance of gold in both local and international markets.

