Update on Pakistan airspace situation after US-Israel strike on Iran

ISLAMABAD – In response to the escalating situation following the US-Israel military strikes on Iran, Pakistan has instructed its air traffic controllers to closely monitor the country’s airspace.

The directive also includes heightened surveillance over regions near Iran and Afghanistan.

Reports revealed that Pakistani airlines have been instructed not to use Iranian airspace, as tensions continue to rise in the region.

This precautionary measure comes after Israel launched an aerial strike on Tehran, Iran’s capital, triggering emergency sirens in the city.

According to Israeli defense officials, the attack was part of a joint operation with the United States. The US Air Force also participated in the strike, which resulted in loud explosions heard throughout Tehran.

US President Donald Trump confirmed in a statement that American forces had initiated a large-scale operation against Iran. He condemned Iran’s long-standing hostility towards the US, stating that the country had been responsible for numerous attacks on American interests in the region.

Israeli defense officials disclosed that the planning for these strikes had been underway for months, with the timing and scope of the operation being finalized weeks ago. The strikes are being carried out as a preemptive action aimed at mitigating immediate threats from Iran, they said.

Pakistan’s heightened airspace vigilance reflects concerns about regional security, with the country now on high alert following the intensifying conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran.