LIVE UPDATES: US–Israel Joint attacks on Iran

TEHRAN – Several powerful blasts rocked western Tehran after several missiles reportedly struck University Street and the Jomhouri district on Saturday in premptive strikes from US and Israel.

🔴 Iranian leadership update: Ali Khamenei and Masoud Pezeshkian reported safe amid attacks

🔴 Reports suggest the operation linked to the U.S. aims to weaken Iran’s leadership structure

🔴 US President Trump defended military action, stating measures were taken to protect national interests amid rising tensions

🔴 Airspace reportedly closed and emergency measures declared in parts of Iran and the broader region

🔴 Sources indicate the Iranian Supreme Leader was relocated to a safer location for security

🔴 Multiple explosions were reported in Iranian cities including Isfahan, Qom, Karaj, and Kermanshah

🔴 Cryptocurrency markets reacted sharply, with Bitcoin seeing a major sell-off and significant liquidations following the news

US, Israel strike Iran

President Trump releases a statement of the US-ISREAL preemptive attack on IRAN.pic.twitter.com/mma9MxtpNg — GLOBE TONY (@globetony_) February 28, 2026

Israel has officially opened the counter attack against Iran. pic.twitter.com/gCqG607nSu — Noam Y. Roth (@RothForPrez) February 28, 2026

Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising over parts of the capital. A correspondent on the ground confirmed hearing at least two large explosions.

Israel Confirms Missile Attack on Iran

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that Israel has launched a missile strike against Iran, describing it as part of Israel’s long-standing policy to counter what it views as a direct security threat from Tehran. A nationwide state of emergency has been declared across Israel.

US takes part in Joint Military Operation

An American official confirmed that US forces carried out strikes alongside Israel, in what is said to be coordinated assault on Iranian targets.

The joint attack brings open conflict to Iran for the second time in eight months and dramatically escalates tensions in one of the world’s most economically sensitive regions.

Airspace Shut Down — Region on Edge

Israel has closed its airspace.

Iran has also shut down its airspace, grounding commercial flights and restricting civilian air traffic.

Air raid sirens have sounded across Israel, including in Jerusalem, under what authorities called an “extremely serious alert.”

Emergency Declared/Schools Closed

Israeli military has ordered residents nationwide to remain close to protected spaces. Schools have been closed, public gatherings banned, and workplaces shuttered except for essential sectors.

Diplomatic Efforts Collapsed Hours Before Strike

The escalation comes after weeks of intense negotiations aimed at preventing confrontation. The Omani foreign minister, who had been mediating indirect talks between Washington and Tehran, met U.S. Vice President JD Vance in Washington within the past 12 hours in a last-ditch attempt to avoid conflict.

However, Israeli and U.S. security sources assessed in the previous 24 hours that there was “no path for negotiations.” U.S. officials had repeatedly warned Iran of potential military consequences if it failed to curb its nuclear program.

Emergency Measures Across the Region

US Embassy in Qatar has ordered all personnel to shelter in place and advised American citizens to remain indoors until further notice.

Israeli authorities have shifted the country from “full activity” to “essential activity” status.

Security forces are on high alert amid fears of retaliatory missile launches from Iran.

Wider Regional Conflict Feared

The coordinated strikes by US and Israel risk igniting broader Middle East confrontation, with global markets and security analysts closely watching developments. With both nations’ airspaces closed and emergency protocols activated, the region stands on a knife’s edge as the situation rapidly unfolds.

