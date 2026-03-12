Drone hits Dubai Creek Harbour Building amid regional attacks by Iran

DUBAI – Tensions across the Gulf escalated dramatically as several countries reported intercepting waves of drones and missiles, triggering air defence responses and raising regional alarm.

Authorities in Dubai confirmed that a drone crashed into a building in the Dubai Creek Harbour area. According to the Dubai Media Office, officials quickly moved to manage the incident and assess the situation at the site.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced that its air defence systems intercepted three drones over the country’s Eastern Region, preventing them from reaching their targets.

The United Arab Emirates reported a large-scale defensive operation against incoming threats. In a statement posted on X, the UAE Defence Ministry said its air defence units shot down six ballistic missiles, seven cruise missiles and 39 drones. Officials described the attacks as part of ongoing Iranian aggression.

Since the start of the confrontation, the ministry says UAE forces have intercepted 268 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,514 drones. Authorities also confirmed that the attacks have so far resulted in six deaths and 131 injuries.

Kuwait’s military said its air defence systems were also actively engaging hostile drones and missiles in its airspace. The General Staff of the Army warned that any explosion sounds heard by residents were likely the result of interception operations and urged the public to strictly follow safety instructions issued by authorities.

Meanwhile, Qatar’s Defence Ministry said Iran launched nine ballistic missiles and several drones toward the country. According to officials cited by Al Jazeera, Qatari air defences intercepted all but one of the missiles. The remaining projectile reportedly landed in an uninhabited area, avoiding casualties.