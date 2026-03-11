Fbr Offices To Remain Open On Friday To Achieve Tax Collection Target

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has decided that its offices will not remain closed on Friday in order to meet the tax collection target.

According to an FBR notification, field offices will remain open on Friday and will stay active to ensure tax collection. It also stated that the decisions of the Cabinet Division regarding office closures will not apply to the FBR.

The notification further said that 50 percent of staff will not work from home, and all employees will report to offices. Authorities will also make maximum efforts to collect more sales tax during the Eid shopping season.

Meanwhile, FBR sources said that efforts will continue to reduce the tax shortfall.