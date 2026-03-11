Ufone’s PTML Secures 5G Spectrum, Paving Way for Next-Gen Connectivity in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML), operating under the brand name Ufone and alongside its digital telecom brand onic, successfully acquired 5G spectrum in the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority’s (PTA) 5G spectrum auction held in Islamabad. PTML is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL).

The acquisition is a major milestone in Pakistan’s digital transformation, enabling faster connectivity, ultra-low latency services, and the development of entirely new digital experiences for consumers, businesses, and industries across the country.

According to the company, the spectrum acquired by PTML (Ufone) will also be utilized by Telenor Pakistan once its planned merger with PTML (Ufone) is completed, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals. After the merger, the combined entity, referred to as MergeCo, will leverage the spectrum to deliver advanced digital services to more than 70 million customers nationwide, creating one of the most powerful digital platforms in Pakistan.

The company said 5G technology represents far more than faster mobile speeds. It introduces a fundamentally new level of digital capability designed to support the rapidly expanding needs of Pakistan’s digital economy.

For consumers, 5G will enable seamless ultra-high-definition video streaming, immersive cloud gaming, augmented and virtual reality experiences, and faster access to digital services and entertainment platforms.

For businesses and enterprises, the technology is expected to unlock transformative capabilities, including smart factories, connected logistics, AI-powered analytics, and highly reliable cloud connectivity that can support mission-critical operations.

In sectors such as healthcare, education, agriculture, and public services, 5G could facilitate innovations such as remote diagnostics, virtual classrooms, smart farming technologies, intelligent traffic systems, and next-generation financial services.

PTML stated that acquiring the 5G spectrum reflects its ongoing commitment to improving the quality, reliability, and reach of digital connectivity for both individual and enterprise customers across Pakistan.

Following the anticipated merger with Telenor Pakistan, the integrated network is expected to allow more efficient spectrum utilization, stronger nationwide coverage, and increased investment capacity to accelerate the deployment of advanced network technologies.

The company said preparations will now begin for a phased yet accelerated rollout of 5G services. The rollout is expected to start in major urban centers before gradually expanding to other regions of the country.

Significant investment will also be directed toward network modernization, site densification, and the development of digital infrastructure to ensure consistent performance and an improved customer experience as 5G services expand nationwide.

Commenting on the milestone, Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO of PTCL and Ufone, said the introduction of 5G represents a transformational shift in how people, businesses, and societies connect and innovate.

“5G represents a transformational leap in how people, businesses, and societies connect and innovate. It is not simply about faster speeds, but about enabling entirely new digital experiences and economic opportunities,” he said.

“Our priority is to build a resilient and future-ready digital infrastructure that supports Pakistan’s rapidly evolving digital economy. With 5G, customers will experience more intelligent services, businesses will gain powerful new tools for productivity and innovation, and entire industries will be able to reimagine how they operate in a digital world,” he added.

Bamatraf further said that once the integration with Telenor Pakistan is completed, the combined network will be well positioned to deploy 5G services at scale.

“As we integrate our networks and capabilities following the merger with Telenor Pakistan, we will be uniquely positioned to deploy 5G at scale, bringing advanced digital services to millions of customers and empowering Pakistan’s entrepreneurs, enterprises, and communities to participate fully in the digital economy,” he said.

The deployment of 5G is also expected to support the Government of Pakistan’s Digital Pakistan vision, which aims to strengthen the country’s digital infrastructure, accelerate innovation, and expand access to modern digital services.

PTCL stated that through continued investment in advanced connectivity and digital technologies, the company intends to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s long-term economic growth, technological advancement, and digital inclusion.