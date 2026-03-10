Pakistan to experience First 5G Services this week after $507Mn Spectrum Auction

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is set to experience its first limited 5G services this week as Three major telecom operators, Jazz, Zong and Ufone, will activate selected sites, in what is said to be first step into 5G era and a major shift toward faster mobile connectivity.

The limited services are starting this Friday, and will be launched at selected sites by three telecos. The historic auction ceremony was held in Islamabad today, where authorities announced the sale of 600 MHz of spectrum. Out of this total, 480 MHz was successfully auctioned to three leading telecom companies. Jazz, Zong, and Ufone, at a combined value of $507 million.

Jazz emerged as leading spectrum holder, securing 190 MHz. Ufone followed closely with 180 MHz, while Zong acquired 110 MHz. According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), another round of bidding will take place on Thursday to determine positions in various frequency bands.

For the unversed, Pakistan’s existing mobile spectrum capacity is far too limited. So far, only 274 MHz of spectrum is available for mobile networks across the country. This shortage has been blamed for persistent network congestion, slow internet speeds, and difficulties in providing high-quality connectivity to millions of users.

The introduction of 5G is expected to ease these pressures and transform Pakistan’s digital infrastructure. Full-scale 5G services are anticipated to roll out in major metropolitan areas, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, within the next three to six months. In the meantime, telecom operators have confirmed that selected test sites will begin offering services starting Friday.

The rollout raises another crucial question as the availability of 5G-supported smartphones in Pakistan. Without compatible devices, consumers will not be able to benefit from the new network technology.

Industry insiders say the number of 5G-capable phones currently available in the Pakistani market remains extremely limited, estimated at less than 10 percent of all mobile devices in use. But that could soon change.

After this spectrum auction, a surge in the availability of 5G-enabled smartphones is expected. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has already instructed mobile phone manufacturers to begin supplying more 5G-supported devices to the local market, and efforts are underway to meet the anticipated demand. To boost adoption, the government plans to introduce a mobile phone leasing policy that will allow citizens to purchase 5G smartphones through easy installment plans. The initiative aims to make advanced devices accessible to a broader segment of the population.

According to government’s draft proposal, mobile phone manufacturers, banks, financial institutions, and telecom operators will collaborate to provide these phones through structured financing programs. The exact mechanism is still being finalized, and a formal announcement from the government is expected in the near future.

Meanwhile, market realities show that most 5G-capable devices currently available belong to premium smartphone categories. Rehan Kaleem, a mobile phone trader operating in Blue Market in Islamabad, says that only higher-end models from major brands currently support 5G technology, with prices typically starting from around 100,000 Pakistani rupees.

He stressed that true benefits of 5G services will only be realized when a larger portion of consumers can access compatible devices. In his view, the government’s leasing policy could play a crucial role in bridging this gap.

Despite concerns about affordability, authorities have assured consumers that 5G data packages will remain reasonably priced. Chairman of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said 5G packages will not be be more expensive than existing 4G plans. Once the market stabilizes and competition grows, users are expected to enjoy high-speed connectivity at affordable rates.

Speaking at auction ceremony in Islamabad, Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima called this moment turning point for Pakistan’s technological future. She stressed that ignoring the global shift toward 5G technology is no longer an option for the country.

According to the minister, Pakistan is not only stepping into 5G era but will also see major improvements in existing 4G services. She revealed that the Prime Minister has abolished Right-of-Way charges, a move aimed at accelerating fiber network expansion across the country.

This policy change is expected to speed up the process of fiberization, considered essential for delivering faster and more reliable mobile internet. As a result, officials anticipate noticeable improvements in 4G performance within the next four to five months.

With the spectrum auction completed, limited services launching this week, and nationwide rollout on the horizon, Pakistan now stands on the brink of a major digital transformation that could reshape communication, business, and everyday life across the country.