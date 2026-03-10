Pakistan launches historic 5G auction – Check spectrum prices

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has officially launched the auction for 5G internet spectrum, marking a significant step toward advancing the country’s digital infrastructure.

The event was attended by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, IT Minister Shaza Fatima, Information Minister Atta Tarar, and PTA Chairman Hafeez Ur Rehman.

The auction includes the 700, 1800, 2100, 2300, 2600, and 3500 MHz bands, covering both low and mid-range frequencies essential for nationwide coverage and high-capacity mobile broadband services.

Spectrum Prices

The 700 MHz spectrum, valued for its wide-area coverage, has a starting price of $32.5 million per lot, according to the auction dashboard. The 1800 MHz band is listed at $16.8 million per lot.

The 2100 MHz band, commonly used for both current and next-generation mobile services, carries the highest reserve price in the first round at $70 million per lot.

Additional mid-band frequencies are also available: the 2300 MHz band is set at $10 million per lot, the 2600 MHz band at $12.5 million per lot, and the 3500 MHz band — considered a key global band for 5G deployment — has a reserve price of $6.5 million per lot.

Addressing the ceremony, Finance Minister Aurangzeb highlighted that the government’s efforts to enable 5G have been successful and that a full ecosystem has been prepared.

He added that Pakistan is moving toward emerging technologies like blockchain and AI, and that the auction is expected to boost IT exports while improving connectivity nationwide.

IT Minister Shaza Fatima noted that Pakistan had previously operated on only 274 MHz of spectrum, and today’s auction represents the largest spectrum allocation in the country’s history.

She stated that the auction would soon improve 4G services and that 5G is expected to be available in major cities within six months.

Fatima also emphasized Prime Minister’s active leadership on the Digital Nation Pakistan vision, including regular meetings every 14 days on digital economy initiatives, and credited SIFC for their role in freeing and making the spectrum available.