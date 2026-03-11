Ramadan 2026: Sindh announces holiday on Jummatul Wida

KARACHI – The Sindh government has announced a public holiday on Jummatul Wida or last Friday of holy month of Ramadan.

Sindh Minister for Local Government Nasir Hussain Shah stated that Karachi will see one of its main roads named after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

However, he clarified that rallies will not be allowed on Shahrah-e-Faisal, and all organizations must follow their traditional routes for processions.

The announcement comes as processions for Youm-e-Ali are taking place across major and smaller cities in Pakistan.

In Karachi, several streets and lanes in the Saddar area have been closed with containers to ensure smooth management of the processions.