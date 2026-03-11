REVOO Introduces Game-Changing E-Bike Lineup to Tackle Pakistan’s Fuel Crisis

KARACHI – As Pakistan faces rising fuel costs and growing urban congestion, REVOO EV Bikes has introduced three new electric models — Y04, Y06, and B12 — aimed at making daily mobility more affordable, practical, and sustainable for Pakistani riders.

The launch marks another step in the country’s gradual transition toward electric transportation, offering solutions tailored for everyday commuters as well as commercial users.

Commenting on the launch, Kyle Zhang, Country Head of REVOO Pakistan, said:

“Pakistan is entering a new phase of urban mobility where riders are actively looking for efficient and cost-effective alternatives to traditional fuel-powered bikes. With the Y04, Y06, and B12, we are introducing electric mobility solutions designed specifically for local commuting needs — from short community rides to commercial delivery. Our goal is to make electric transportation accessible, reliable, and practical for families, students, and businesses across Pakistan.”

Y04: Designed for Everyday Community Travel

The Y04 is positioned as an upgrade to the earlier A04 model and is designed primarily for short-distance daily travel within neighborhoods and communities.

Ideal for school runs, grocery trips, and quick errands within a 5–10 km radius, the Y04 delivers a top speed of up to 30 km/h and a riding range of up to 45 km. It is powered by a 48V 12Ah battery paired with a 350W motor, offering efficient and smooth performance for everyday riders.

The bike also introduces NFC smart lock and unlock technology, allowing users to start the bike with a simple tap. A portable lithium battery enables convenient charging, while the scratch-resistant chassis ensures durability for daily urban use.

Additional highlights include a 340mm extended back seat for passenger comfort and ample storage space for daily essentials — making the Y04 particularly suitable for students, mothers, senior citizens, and beginner riders.

Y06: Extended Range with Smart Convenience

For riders who require a longer range and greater practicality, the Y06 expands REVOO’s entry-level electric lineup.

Powered by a 48V 20Ah battery and 350W motor, the Y06 offers a range of up to 60 km and a top speed of 30 km/h, making it suitable for longer daily commutes to schools, universities, and offices.

One of its key highlights is a 15-liter under-seat storage bucket, providing added convenience rarely found in compact e-bikes. The model also features NFC smart locking, a portable lithium battery, and a scratch-resistant chassis designed to handle daily urban conditions.

B12: Electric Power for Commercial Mobility

At the top of the lineup is the B12, a high-performance electric bike designed specifically for commercial transportation and delivery operations.

Equipped with a powerful 1800W motor producing 120 N-m torque, the B12 can reach speeds between 45–65 km/h and deliver a range of 90–120 km depending on riding conditions.

The bike runs on a durable 73.6V 50Ah Lithium Iron Phosphate battery, engineered for long-term reliability and consistent performance.

Available in both standard and fast-charging variants, the fast-charging version can reach 80% battery capacity in just 1.5 hours, significantly reducing downtime for commercial riders.

Built with 49J 8PR vacuum tyres for tougher road conditions, the B12 also features an advanced braking system and comes with a 3-year warranty, making it suitable for shopkeepers, delivery riders, and small businesses.

Supporting Pakistan’s Shift Toward Electric Mobility

With the introduction of the Y04, Y06, and B12, REVOO aims to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in Pakistan by providing affordable, technology-driven transportation solutions for both personal and commercial use.

As demand for cost-efficient transportation grows, electric bikes are increasingly seen as a practical alternative that can help reduce fuel expenses while lowering emissions in urban areas.