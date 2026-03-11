Dubai Airport hit by Twin Drones amid passengers influx

DUBAI – Two drones crashed near Dubai International Airport, leaving four people injured. As US and Israel’s military campaign against Iran escalates into a wider regional conflict, the crisis is rippling across the Gulf, striking once‑bustling travel and commercial centres.

Amid daily missile and drone barrages that have stretched Gulf air defences to their limits, Dubai International Airport was hit again when two drones fell nearby Wednesday, wounding four people while global travel networks reel from the fallout.

Two Ghanaian nationals and a Bangladeshi national suffered minor injuries, while an Indian national sustained moderate injuries. Despite the drama, airport authorities confirmed that air traffic continues without disruption.

Authorities confirm that two drones fell in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) a short while ago, resulting in minor injuries to two Ghanaian nationals and one Bangladeshi national, and moderate injuries to one Indian national. Air traffic is operating as normal. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) March 11, 2026

Dubai Airports, which partially resumed operations on March 7 after a brief interruption, urged travellers to avoid the airports unless their flight is confirmed, as schedules remain fluid.

This comes just days after a March 1 concourse incident at DXB, which caused minor damage and injured four staff members. Emergency teams acted swiftly, containing the situation, and contingency plans had already cleared most terminals, preventing chaos.

Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, keeping Dubai’s skies safe while the airport remains a bustling hub of record-breaking activity.