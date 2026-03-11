60% vehicles grounded as FBR unveils austerity measures amid Middle East conflict

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has initiated austerity measures in line with the federal government’s cost-cutting drive by forming a high-level committee to oversee additional savings and safeguards.

The FBR has directed that 60% of official vehicles at field offices and headquarters be immediately parked, while fuel expenses for these offices will be reduced by 50%.

Officers in Grade 20 and above have been requested to voluntarily contribute two days’ salary in advance.

Additionally, 50% of staff have been instructed to work from home, and all purchases of non-essential items have been suspended.

The agency has also announced a 20% reduction in the fourth-quarter non-salary (non-ERE) budget. Officials have been given a deadline of March 11 to submit implementation reports on the measures.