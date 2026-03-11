Islamabad students aged 14 and above to receive reproductive health education

ISLAMABAD – Senate and National Assembly has passed a bill, allowing teaching of reproductive health education to students aged 14 year and above in Islamabad jurisdiction.

Educational institutions must obtain prior written approval from parents or legal guardians before providing any lessons or guidance on reproductive health.

The legislation, introduced in the National Assembly by MNA Shazia Marri, was approved by the House.

She moved the bill “further to amend the Federal Supervision of Curricula, Text-Books and Maintenance of Standards of the Education Act, 1976 [The Federal Supervision of Curricula, Text-Books and Maintenance of Standards of the Education (Amendment) Bill, 2026], as passed by the Senate, be taken into consideration at once,” read the agenda of NA.

Earlier, this bill was tabled in the Senate by Senator Quratul Ain Marri and the Upper House of the Parliament passed it.

The bill has now been approved by the National Assembly and will be sent to the President for final assent before it becomes law.

In her statement explaining the purpose of the bill, Senator Quratul Ain Marri described comprehensive reproductive health education as a structured, curriculum-based approach that teaches and informs students about the cognitive, emotional, physical, and social dimensions of reproductive health.

“It aims to equip the children and young people with knowledge, skills, attitudes and values that empowers them to realize their health, well-being and dignity; develop respectful social relationships; consider how their choices affect their own wellbeing and that of others; and understand and ensure the protection of their rights throughout their lives,” read the statement of objects of bill.

The bill will apply to the Islamabad Capital Territory and will take effect immediately upon approval.