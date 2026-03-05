Fear in UAE as Dubai’s Super-Rich families paying up to PKR 5 Crore for Safe Escape

Dubai has long been seen as glittering safe haven where rich entrepreneurs, celebrities and partygoers enjoyed luxury and stability far from regional turmoil. But that confidence is now being shaken. As missiles and drones fly across Gulf amid escalating tensions, fear has begun to spread among the city’s elite residents.

With Iran continuing attacks in response to strikes by US and Israel, Dubai’s super-rich are quietly seeking ways to leave the region. Some are even willing to spend up to $200K for private flights and alternative escape routes, worried that the conflict could worsen and make travel out of the UAE more difficult.

The situation of safe city tumbles as explosions from intercepted missiles rattled residents, and debris has already caused damage inside the mega city.

One such moment of fear came when burning missile debris struck near the famous Palm Jumeirah. A fire broke out close to a luxury hotel, sending shockwaves through the surrounding neighbourhood.

A couple having two children said they made decision to leave UAE amid terrifying sound of missile interceptions that frightened kids, and mother feared situation could spiral further if the conflict expanded. The couple are paying around $200,000, which make around over 5 Crore in Pakistani currency, for a flight from Muscat, the capital of neighbouring Oman, to Geneva in Switzerland, where they plan to stay until the crisis subsides.

With flight options shrinking and uncertainty rising, the family had to drive six hours across the desert to reach Muscat. Even then, crossing the border was slow and congested as more people attempted to leave the UAE.

Since start of recent escalation, UAE reportedly faced more than 800 drones and 200 missiles, with at least three people killed. Airports and oil facilities have been among the key targets in Iran’s retaliatory strikes across the Gulf.

Amid soaring tensiosn, governments including UK and EU states started sending aircraft to Oman to evacuate their citizens. With only a limited number of commercial flights still operating out of UAE airports, many wealthy residents are arranging their own departures.

The situation turned complicated by security concerns. Some private jet operators are reluctant to fly into or out of the UAE due to the risk posed by ongoing attacks. Aircraft availability is also becoming increasingly limited.

Road transport is not safe but companies are also seeing a spike in demand as those who are not lucky to have flights are increasingly hiring private vehicles to drive them out of UAE.

With tensions still escalating and no clear end to the conflict in sight, many fear that the window to escape may soon close. For Dubai’s super-rich, the city that once promised safety and luxury is suddenly beginning to feel dangerously close to the front line.