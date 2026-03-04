Iran War: Security situation in UAE triggers closure of Pakistan Embassy’s consular services

DUBAI – UAE, and other Gulf regions are in crossfire as tensions flare across Middle East amid escalating Iran conflict, and ripples of uncertainty are being felt far beyond the battlefield. In United Arab Emirates, heightened security concerns have prompted the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi to take swift precautionary action, suspending all in-person consular services until further notice.

The urgent decision, revealed in an official circular comes against backdrop of ongoing military escalation and heightened regional uncertainty. Citing an advisory from UAE Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, which has recommended remote work for the private sector and urged workers to avoid remaining in open areas, the embassy called this a precautionary but necessary step.

Officials stressed that the safety and well-being of both Pakistani community and embassy staff remain top priority as the situation continues to evolve.

Officials assured applicants that updates regarding the resumption of regular services will be communicated through its official channels as soon as conditions permit.

Pakistanis living in UAE are advised to strictly follow instructions issued by local authorities and remain vigilant by monitoring official announcements.

For emergencies, the embassy has activated dedicated contact lines to assist community members:

Landline: +971 2 4447800

Mobile: +971 50 121 0260

WhatsApp: +971 50 124 8934

As uncertainty looms, the embassy’s swift action highlights the gravity of the situation and the growing impact of regional instability on everyday life.