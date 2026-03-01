Iran Intensifies retaliatory strikes in UAE, other Middle East regions after Khamenei’s Death

TEHRAN – The killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Khamenei ignited most intense retaliation from Tehran as the forces intensified strikes amid shift in balance of power in Middle East, with the world watching nervously as missiles, markets, and millions of lives hang in the balance.

Amid alarming escalation, Khamenei, the long-time Supreme Leader of Iran, has been confirmed dead after massive joint military strike by US and Israel Defense Forces and it plunged Middle East into dangerously volatile new chapter.

Tehran responded with an unprecedented wave of missile and drone strikes aimed at Israel, multiple Gulf states, and US military installations across the region, vowing that Khamenei’s death will be avenged “with fire.”

Early reports from UAE show explosions ripping through strategic infrastructure, with at least one civilian killed and multiple injuries reported. Debris from intercepted Iranian weapons struck key facilities, including ports and iconic landmarks.

Authorities say Iran’s missile salvos also struck Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Jordan, and other Arab capitals — prompting national emergencies, airspace closures, and travel bans across the region.

Iranian leaders characterized US–Israeli strike that killed Khamenei, widely confirmed by Iranian state media, as the “ultimate betrayal” and a declaration of war. State TV anchors broke down live on air as they announced Khamenei’s death, warning, “Revenge is coming soon, they will pay.”

Khamenei’s death, confirmed by Iranian state media, has sent shockwaves through the Islamic Republic’s power structure. Officials announced 40 days of national mourning and the formation of an emergency governing council to steer the country through the crisis.

With no clear successor, Tehran is now both rallying public resolve and trying to manage fractures within its own military command, raising fears of further instability and unpredictability.

The attacks sent Oil markets into turmoil, with crude prices spiking as fears of wider disruption mount. Major airlines suspended flights across the Middle East, and investors are scrambling to recalibrate risk amid one of the most dramatic geopolitical shocks in decades.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump warned that any further Iranian strikes “will be met with force never seen before,” intensifying fears that the conflict could expand into a full-blown regional war.