Skardu in Flames as protesters burn UN Office, Govt Buildings after Khamenei’s killing

TEHRAN – Violence erupted in Pakistan’s picturesque region Skardu as enraged demonstrators reportedly torched multiple government and international buildings while protesting the alleged assassination of Iranian leader Ali Khamenei.

Massive flames engulfed the regional UN office, damaging parts of the complex. Reports claim Army Public School, the office of the Superintendent of Police, a high-tech software park, and the headquarters of the Aga Khan Rural Support Programme were all attacked and set ablaze in a wave of destruction.

Skardu Violence

Protesters also set UN office in Gilgit on fire as protest demonstrations against assassination of Ayatollah Khamenei and US and Israel attacks on #Iran intensified across Gilgit-Baltistan, earlier UN office in Skardu, SP office, Army public school, AKRSP office burned down pic.twitter.com/07XbGMK0BR — Jamil Nagri (@jamilnagri) March 1, 2026

The UN office in Skardu was set on fire. pic.twitter.com/nHWRDi6NO0 — Zubair Ali Khan (@ZubairAlikhanUN) March 1, 2026

Meanwhile, a second flashpoint of unrest exploded in the coastal megacity of Karachi. Hundreds of furious protesters stormed the heavily guarded United States Consulate General Karachi, smashing windows and confronting security forces after news spread of airstrikes linked to the death of Khamenei. Police and paramilitary units responded with tear gas and batons, but the confrontation turned deadly—authorities confirm at least six people were killed and several more injured before order was restored.

The dramatic claims surrounding the demise of Ali Khamenei have sent shockwaves across the Middle East and beyond. Iranian state media announced the 86-year-old leader’s death following coordinated strikes, a development that, if confirmed, could reshape the political and religious landscape of the Islamic Republic. Khamenei held sweeping authority over Iran’s military and foreign policy and served as a central religious figure whose influence extended far beyond national borders.

In the wake of the crisis, Iran’s constitution mandates the formation of an interim governing council consisting of Masoud Pezeshkian, the head of the judiciary, and a representative from the Assembly of Experts. This body will oversee the nation’s affairs until a new supreme leader is selected. Speculation is already rampant about potential successors, with names such as Sadeq Larijani, Alireza Arafi, and Mohsen Araki circulating in political circles. Analysts note that the late Ebrahim Raisi had previously been viewed as a possible heir before his own untimely death.