US Consulate in Karachi comes under Attack; 9 Killed, scores injured

TEHRAN – The killing of Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a joint military attack carried out by the United States and Israel triggered massive anger and unrest across the globe.

Hours after conformation of his death by Iranian authorities, fresh wave of violence erupted and the most dramatic scenes unfolded in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi, where hundreds of demonstrators attacked US Consulate, smashing windows and clashing with police.

The confrontations turned deadly, with several protesters killed or wounded as security forces tried to regain control of the area.

US Consulate comes under Attack in Karachi

A wave of fury and violence swept through Karachi on Sunday after shocking reports that Iran’s supreme political and religious figure had been killed in a devastating air assault allegedly carried out by the United States and Israel. Hundreds of enraged demonstrators descended on the U.S. Consulate, smashing windows and clashing with security forces in scenes of pandemonium that left multiple people dead and others wounded.

According to police, hundreds of protesters stormed consulate compound, chanting slogans and damaging property. Authorities responded with tear gas and batons in an effort to disperse the crowd, but confrontations escalated into deadly skirmishes.

The turmoil erupted after Iranian state media announced the death of the 86-year-old leader identified as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, claiming he had been killed in coordinated strikes. The news, though unverified by independent sources, sent shockwaves through the region and fueled speculation about the future of Iran’s political system and its regional alliances.

US president Donald Trump publicly declared the leader’s death hours before Iranian authorities confirmed it, portraying the moment as a potential turning point for Iranians seeking to “take back” their country. His remarks added fuel to an already volatile international debate about the consequences of the reported operation.

Back in Karachi, security forces eventually regained control, dispersing the protesters and declaring the situation stable. However, the bloodshed highlighted the deep emotional and political divisions sparked by the events.