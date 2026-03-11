Pakistan marks Youm-e-Ali with massive Processions under Tight Security

ISLAMABAD – Muslims are observing the martyrdom anniversary of Hazrat Ali (RA) today on Wednesday with deep reverence, as large mourning processions took place in several cities under strict security arrangements.

Authorities chalked out comprehensive traffic and safety plans to protect participants and ensure smooth movement across major routes during the Youm-e-Ali observances.

Across Pakistan, thousands of mourners joined the processions, while volunteers set up numerous sabeels distributing cold and sweet drinks to participants along the routes. Heavy police deployment and coordinated security measures helped ensure the events concluded peacefully during the holy month of Ramadan, with no major untoward incidents reported.

Lahore

In Lahore, the central mourning procession began at Mubarak Haveli and proceeded along its traditional route before concluding at Imambargah Karbala Gamay Shah. Thousands of mourners participated in the solemn gathering while security forces remained on high alert throughout the procession route.

Islamabad

In Islamabad, the Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (RA) was marked with profound devotion. The main procession was taken out from Imambargah Zainabiya in Sector G-6/4. A large number of mourners from Islamabad and the neighboring city of Rawalpindi joined the procession, which followed its traditional route and concluded at the Central Imambargah in Sector G-6/2. There, participants broke their fast and offered evening prayers.

Authorities enforced extensive security arrangements in and around the Markazi Imambargah and along the entire route. Shipping containers were placed to block nearby roads, and participants entering the restricted zone underwent body searches at four separate checkpoints conducted by scouts and police personnel. Around 3,500 security officials were deployed to maintain order.

The Islamabad Capital Territory administration also installed walk-through gates at multiple entry points to screen mourners. Police officers, peace committee volunteers, and scouts conducted detailed checks before allowing participants to join the procession. In addition, law enforcement personnel monitored the routes from rooftops of nearby buildings to ensure complete surveillance and security.

Karachi

In Karachi, several major roads were closed as the main Youm-e-Ali procession was taken out from Nishtar Park at 1pm. The procession passed through its designated route before concluding at Hussainia Iraniyan Imambargah in Kharadar.

According to Karachi Traffic Police, major arteries including MA Jinnah Road from Guru Mandir to Tower and Saddar Road from Empress Market to Regal Chowk remained closed due to security arrangements.

Authorities also issued alternative traffic routes for commuters. Vehicles traveling from Nazimabad were directed to turn right at Lasbela Chowk and proceed towards Nishtar Road via Garden. Those coming from Liaquatabad could move through Teen Hatti towards Lasbela Chowk or take a left turn toward Central Jail (Martin Road).

Motorists heading from Hasan Square to PP Chowrangi were advised to use Kashmir Road through New Town, Sharea Quaideen via Society Light Signal, or the Jail Flyover leading toward Teen Hatti and Nishtar Road. Meanwhile, commuters traveling from Sharea Faisal toward Numaish via Sharea Quaideen were instructed to turn right at Society Light Signal and continue via Kashmir Road and the Jail Flyover.

With thousands of mourners participating and security forces maintaining strict vigilance, the Youm-e-Ali processions across Pakistan concluded peacefully, reflecting both devotion and disciplined organization during the sacred observance.