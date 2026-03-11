US hits Iran’s mine-laying ships in Strait of Hormuz as Middle East crisis worsens

TEHRAN – Tensions in Strait of Hormuz escalated as US President Donald Trump confirmed striking Iranian vessels suspected of laying naval mines in the crucial oil shipping route.

The strikes came as fears grew that Iran could disrupt traffic through the narrow passage, which carries nearly a fifth of the world’s oil supply. Washington warned Tehran that any attempt to block the waterway would trigger severe military consequences, intensifying concerns about a deepening crisis across the Middle East.

Trump warned Tehran that any attempt to disrupt global oil shipments would bring overwhelming military retaliation.

In his recent post, POTUS said US forces carried out strikes against vessels within the past few hours. “I am pleased to report that we have hit and completely destroyed 10 inactive mine-laying boats and/or ships, with more to follow,” he wrote, signaling that further military action could take place if the threat persists.

The announcement came amid growing alarm after Tehran threatened that Gulf oil exports would no longer pass through the narrow waterway, one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. Around 20 percent of the world’s oil supply travels through the strait, meaning even minor disruptions can send shockwaves through global energy markets. Oil prices have already shown significant volatility as shipping activity slows in the region.

“If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed immediately, the military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before,” Trump said, adding that removing any mines that might have been deployed would be “a giant step in the right direction.”

The president also stated that the US could use the same missile systems previously deployed against suspected drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters to destroy any boat attempting to lay mines in the Gulf. “They will be dealt with quickly and violently,” he warned.

The escalating confrontation comes as the Trump administration pursues an aggressive military campaign against Tehran under Operation Epic Fury, a joint U.S.-Israeli offensive launched on February 28. American officials have indicated that dismantling Iran’s naval capabilities is one of the key objectives of the operation.

As conflict intensifies, the maritime industry is growing increasingly cautious. Major insurers, including NorthStandard, London P&I Club, and American Club, warned they may suspend coverage for vessels operating in Iranian waters and parts of the Gulf due to the escalating risk of ships being caught in the conflict.